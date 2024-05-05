Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 67,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $138.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

