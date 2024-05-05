Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

