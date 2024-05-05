Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

