Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 160,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,354. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.78%.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 101.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

