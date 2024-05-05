Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Up 1.7%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88). Approximately 42,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 362,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 345 ($4.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £432.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.73.

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £6,650 ($8,353.22). 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

