BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

