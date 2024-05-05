Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares traded.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18. The company has a market capitalization of £31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.