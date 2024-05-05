Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

