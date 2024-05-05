BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TCPC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

