Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 1,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,756 shares. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

