Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,107,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $163.79. 5,850,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

