Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,759 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

