Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $164.18. 4,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $435.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

