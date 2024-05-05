Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 3,741,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

