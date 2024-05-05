Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,084. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.