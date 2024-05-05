Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,867,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,755. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

