Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 3,134,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

