Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 4,208,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

