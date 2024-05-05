Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $18,879,000. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. 11,628,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,690. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.