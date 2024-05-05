Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $18,879,000. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. 11,628,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,690. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
