BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.26. 127,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

