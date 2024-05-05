Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,494.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,823.00.

Shares of BKNG traded up $104.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,577.38. 534,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,524.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,399.84. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

