BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

