Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$335.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.31.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.79%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
