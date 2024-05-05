Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$335.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.31.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$264.00 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$225.86 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$288.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$276.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.