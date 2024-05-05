Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

BFH opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bread Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bread Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

