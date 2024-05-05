BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BSIG stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $854.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,818 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $388,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

