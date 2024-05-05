Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,147.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

