Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $150.50

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

