Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $266.89

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.89.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.