Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$18.37

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.03. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

