Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) PT at $24.32

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

TOST stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

