C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

