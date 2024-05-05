C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 2,545,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.