Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 372.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $98.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

