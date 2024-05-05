Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.17.

Shares of IVN opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Company insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

