Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

