Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,246,810.24 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

