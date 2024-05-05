Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $16.43 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.43 billion and approximately $249.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.86 or 0.04914289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,652,375,223 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

