Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

