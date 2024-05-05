Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.29. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to at least $7.50 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.