Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

