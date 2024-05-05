Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

