CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

