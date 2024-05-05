CECO Environmental’s (CECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 200.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

