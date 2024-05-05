Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.63 and traded as high as C$8.42. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 716,800 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.64.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7116358 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

