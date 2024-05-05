Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

