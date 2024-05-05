Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

