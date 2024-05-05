Cheelee 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.01 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market cap of $299.51 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $15.48 or 0.00024069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.56559187 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,979,600.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

