Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.83.

CHK opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

