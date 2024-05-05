China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
CHNR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,436. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.