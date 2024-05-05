Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.45

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as low as C$13.02. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 218,262 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHP.UN shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

